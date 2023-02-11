Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be inaugurated soon
Twitter/@nitin_gadkari
The Delhi-Mumbai expressway promises to revolutionise travel between the two cities, cutting down travel time by half
33 wayside amenities are also proposed to be built on this expressway to provide world-class transport facilities as well as generate employment opportunities in the state.
According to claims by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it will reduce the distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 180 km.
Depending on the volume of traffic the expressway sees, there are plans in place to expand it to a 12-lane expressway in the future
Over two million trees and shrubs are also planned to be planted along the highway.
It is estimated that more than 12 lakh tonnes of steel will be consumed in the construction of the expressway – equivalent to building 50 Howrah bridges.