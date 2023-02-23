AAP, BJP exchange barbs and blows at MCD House's midnight chaos
Scenes of chaos played out in Delhi's MCD House on Wednesday night, as AAP and BJP clashed over the Standing Committee polls
Following multiple disruptions, the House was adjourned for the day on Thursday morning.
Things started smoothly enough on Wednesday , when the MCD house elected its new mayor, AAP’s Shelly Oberoi.
But things took a turn for the worse when the Standing Committee election began around 6:30 pm.
AAP and BJP leaders traded barbs, engaged in fist-fights and even threw ballot boxes at one another
While six members of this committee are to be elected in the House, the remaining 12 will be elected by Ward Committees later.