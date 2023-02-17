Delhi L-G VK Saxena steps in to clean Yamuna
The L-G launched an intensive campaign Thursday to clean Yamuna floodplains and rejuvenate the river as mandated by the NGT.
To prevent encroachment on Yamuna floodplains, L-G V K Saxena inducted a company of the “territorial army”.
“In the first phase, cleaning of the stretch of the Yamuna from Qudsia regulator to ITO will be taken up, and later, Yamuna floodplains up to Okhla barrage will be cleaned.
The agencies will introduce an innovative ‘Drain BOD Reducing’ technique under which pieces of stones and limestones will be put along the drains falling into the Yamuna.
These stones will absorb heavy particles, prevent it from falling into the river and oxidise the water. This will reduce BOD level of water at that particular point, added officials.
