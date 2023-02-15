Delhi's demolition drives a concern for those with and without homes
The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday demolished a shelter home in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan.
In a separate development, the DDA has been carrying out anti-encroachment drives in Mehrauli
The Delhi High Court directed authorities to maintain status quo on the demolition action until Thursday after hearing a batch of 15 please against the DDA action.
The residents of Mehrauli have claimed that the buildings being pulled down were self-owned properties that had been in existence for more than 50 years.
Meanwhile, at Sarai Kale Khan, the shelter home was razed to make way for a proposed metro corridor in the area, sources told PTI.
The Supreme Court observed, "we have to now consider the question of rehabilitation".