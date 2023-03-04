Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Okhla landfill

PTI

CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the Okhla landfill in New Delhi on Friday

Kejriwal's visit, with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Urban Development Minister, was to take stock of its clearing

Kejriwal said the Okhla landfill would be cleared by December this year

He also said the landfills at Ghazipur and Bhalswa will be cleared by next year

Delhi will become free of landfills in 2024, CM Arvind Kejriwal said

PTI

The Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfills were a key issue during the MCD polls. Kejriwal said 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has been processed, and 40 lakh tonnes remain

PTI