Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Okhla landfill
CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the Okhla landfill in New Delhi on Friday
Kejriwal's visit, with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Urban Development Minister, was to take stock of its clearing
Kejriwal said the Okhla landfill would be cleared by December this year
He also said the landfills at Ghazipur and Bhalswa will be cleared by next year
Delhi will become free of landfills in 2024, CM Arvind Kejriwal said
The Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfills were a key issue during the MCD polls. Kejriwal said 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste has been processed, and 40 lakh tonnes remain