May 20, 2026

Daphne du Maurier Classics You Should Read

Aanya Mehta

Don't Look Now

A haunting tale set in Venice that blends grief, mystery and the supernatural into an unforgettable narrative.

Source: amazon.in

Frenchman's Creek

A romantic adventure about a noblewoman drawn into the dangerous world of pirates and freedom.

Source: amazon.in

Jamaica Inn

Set on the wild Cornish moors, this dark tale follows smugglers, secrets and danger surrounding a mysterious inn.

Source: amazon.in

My Cousin Rachel

A gripping psychological novel that keeps readers guessing is Rachel innocent or manipulative?

Source: amazon.in

Rebecca

Her most famous novel, Rebecca is a gothic masterpiece about love, obsession and the lingering presence of the past at Manderley.

Source: amazon.in

Rule Britannia

A lesser known dystopian novel imagining Britain under foreign control, political, eerie and thought provoking.

Source: amazon.in

The Birds

A chilling short story that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s famous film, depicting nature turning unexpectedly hostile.

Source: amazon.in

The Scapegoat

A fascinating story of identity and deception, where a man is forced to assume another’s life.

Source: amazon.in

Ruskin Bond Books You Should Reread