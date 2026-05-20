Daphne du Maurier Classics You Should Read

May 20, 2026
A haunting tale set in Venice that blends grief, mystery and the supernatural into an unforgettable narrative.
Source: amazon.in
A romantic adventure about a noblewoman drawn into the dangerous world of pirates and freedom.
Source: amazon.in
Set on the wild Cornish moors, this dark tale follows smugglers, secrets and danger surrounding a mysterious inn.
Source: amazon.in
A gripping psychological novel that keeps readers guessing is Rachel innocent or manipulative?
Source: amazon.in
Her most famous novel, Rebecca is a gothic masterpiece about love, obsession and the lingering presence of the past at Manderley.
Source: amazon.in
A lesser known dystopian novel imagining Britain under foreign control, political, eerie and thought provoking.
Source: amazon.in
A chilling short story that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s famous film, depicting nature turning unexpectedly hostile.
Source: amazon.in
A fascinating story of identity and deception, where a man is forced to assume another’s life.
Source: amazon.in
Ruskin Bond Books You Should Reread