Aug 09, 2026

Dan Levy performances you shouldn't miss out on

Aanya Mehta

Big Mistakes

In the comedy series Big Mistakes, Levy takes on a role that highlights his trademark blend of sharp humour and emotional nuance. The show follows a group of adults navigating the fallout of life-altering decisions, giving Levy plenty of opportunities to showcase his comedic timing.

Source: wikipedia

Coastal Elites (2020)

In HBO's socially distanced anthology film, Levy portrays Mark, an actor whose monologue explores identity, politics, and the challenges of modern life with wit and sincerity.

Source: wikipedia

Good Grief

Levy wrote, directed, and starred in this heartfelt drama-comedy as Marc, a man navigating grief after the loss of his husband. The performance showcased a more vulnerable and dramatic side of his acting abilities.

Source: wikipedia

Happiest Season

In this holiday romantic comedy, Levy steals scenes as John, the loyal best friend who delivers some of the film's funniest and most touching moments.

Source: wikipedia

Schitt's Creek

Dan Levy's breakout role as David Rose remains his most iconic performance. His portrayal of the witty, fashion-forward, and emotionally complex character earned him multiple Emmy Awards and helped make Schitt's Creek a global phenomenon.

Source: wikipedia

Sex Education

Joining the final season of the acclaimed Netflix series, Levy played Thomas Molloy, a celebrated author whose interactions with Maeve become a memorable part of her story arc.

Source: wikipedia

The Big Brunch

As the creator, host, and judge of The Big Brunch, Levy brings warmth, empathy, and charisma to the cooking competition series. While not a scripted performance, the show offers a delightful look at his personality and screen presence beyond acting.

Source: wikipedia

The Idol (2023)

Levy appeared as Benjamin, a sharp and stylish publicist navigating the chaos of the music industry. Though a supporting role, he brought charisma and humour to the series.

Source: wikipedia

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