Dan Levy performances you shouldn't miss out on

Aug 09, 2026
In the comedy series Big Mistakes, Levy takes on a role that highlights his trademark blend of sharp humour and emotional nuance. The show follows a group of adults navigating the fallout of life-altering decisions, giving Levy plenty of opportunities to showcase his comedic timing.
Source: wikipedia
In HBO's socially distanced anthology film, Levy portrays Mark, an actor whose monologue explores identity, politics, and the challenges of modern life with wit and sincerity.
Source: wikipedia
Levy wrote, directed, and starred in this heartfelt drama-comedy as Marc, a man navigating grief after the loss of his husband. The performance showcased a more vulnerable and dramatic side of his acting abilities.
Source: wikipedia
In this holiday romantic comedy, Levy steals scenes as John, the loyal best friend who delivers some of the film's funniest and most touching moments.
Source: wikipedia
Dan Levy's breakout role as David Rose remains his most iconic performance. His portrayal of the witty, fashion-forward, and emotionally complex character earned him multiple Emmy Awards and helped make Schitt's Creek a global phenomenon.
Source: wikipedia
Joining the final season of the acclaimed Netflix series, Levy played Thomas Molloy, a celebrated author whose interactions with Maeve become a memorable part of her story arc.
Source: wikipedia
As the creator, host, and judge of The Big Brunch, Levy brings warmth, empathy, and charisma to the cooking competition series. While not a scripted performance, the show offers a delightful look at his personality and screen presence beyond acting.
Source: wikipedia
Levy appeared as Benjamin, a sharp and stylish publicist navigating the chaos of the music industry. Though a supporting role, he brought charisma and humour to the series.
Source: wikipedia
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