Cyclone Gabrielle leaves behind trail of destruction in New Zealand
Cyclone Gabrielle has resulted in extensive flooding and landslides in north New Zealand, claiming at least four lives as of February 15.
All four fatalities occurred near the North Island east coast bay.
A national emergency was declared Tuesday to enable the government to provide additional resources to affected regions.
Police said 1,442 people had been reported uncontactable in the North Island as telecommunications and power infrastructure has been affected.
Around 1,44,000 properties on the North Island were without power on Wednesday, The New Zealand Herald reported.
Over 300 people were rescued Tuesday including 60 stranded on a single roof, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said.
Around 9,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, with several communities isolated by floodwaters and landslides, McAnulty said.
