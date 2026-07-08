Jul 08, 2026

Cultural fiction novels you should read

Aanya Mehta

A Disappearance in Fiji

Set in colonial era Fiji, this mystery also offers insight into Indo Fijian identity, diaspora history, and layered cultural tensions.

Source: amazon.in

Celestial Bodies

Winner of the International Booker Prize, this Omani novel explores family, gender roles, and social change as Oman transitions from tradition to modernity.

Source: amazon.in

Season of Migration to the North

This Sudanese classic examines postcolonial identity, cultural conflict, and the psychological tension between East and West.

Source: amazon.in

The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree

Blending magical realism with Iranian history, the story reflects on revolution, exile, and the emotional landscape of a changing culture.

Source: amazon.in

The Island of Sea Women

Set on South Korea’s Jeju Island, this novel explores the unique culture of female free divers and the impact of political upheaval on their lives.

Source: amazon.in

The Mountains Sing

A multi generational Vietnamese story that captures the emotional and cultural impact of war, resilience, and the strength of family bonds.

Source: amazon.in

The Shadow King

Set during Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia, this novel highlights women’s roles in war while exploring memory, resistance, and cultural pride.

Source: amazon.in

The White Tiger

A sharp, darkly humorous look at class, ambition, and social mobility in modern India, revealing the cultural realities of economic change.

Source: amazon.in

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