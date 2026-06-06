Culinary books to satisfy the foodie in you

Jun 06, 2026
More than a cookbook, this thoughtful exploration delves into the ethics of food, where it comes from, how it’s produced, and what it means to eat consciously. It’s a food book that engages your mind as much as your appetite.
Source: amazon.in
This vibrant collection explores East African cuisine through personal stories and recipes passed down through generations. It’s soulful, rich in heritage, and full of dishes you’ll want to cook again and again.
Source: amazon.in
Part memoir, part behind the scenes expose, Bourdain’s debut book is raw, funny, and utterly compelling. It’s as much about life in professional kitchens as it is about food, and it will change how you see chefs and restaurants forever.
Source: amazon.in
This modern classic breaks down the four pillars of good cooking, salt, fat, acid, and heat with beautiful illustrations and accessible insight. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned home cook, this book transforms how you think about flavour and technique.
Source: amazon.in
From one of the most celebrated contemporary culinary voices, Sweet is a stunning dessert cookbook filled with creative recipes that balance sugar with unexpected elements like herbs, spices, and olive oil.
Source: amazon.in
A treasure trove of Asian recipes spanning from India and China to Malaysia and beyond. Solomon’s book is both encyclopaedic and inspiring, perfect for foodies who love exploring diverse flavours.
Source: amazon.in
A deep, science driven dive into cooking that still feels fun. López Alt explains why techniques work the way they do and offers fool proof recipes from crispy fried chicken to perfect pasta, all rooted in practical food science.
Source: amazon.in
A celebration of plant-based cooking with bold, global flavours. Terry’s book goes beyond salads and sides, showing that vegetables can take centre stage with creativity and deliciousness.
Source: amazon.in
Underrated Indian Women Writers