Crossword Book Awards 2026: 10 Indian fiction titles to know

Sep 18, 2026
Sarnath Banerjee's Absolute Jafar is among the fiction titles longlisted for the 2026 Crossword Book Awards. Known for his work across graphic novels and literary fiction, Banerjee brings his distinctive storytelling sensibility to this latest work, which appears alongside some of India's prominent contemporary fiction on this year's list.
Source: amazon.in
Good Arguments by playwright and writer Deepika Arwind rounds out these eight fiction picks from the 2026 longlist. It appears alongside works by Sarnath Banerjee, Jeet Thayil, Shanta Gokhale and other Indian writers in this year's Fiction category.
Source: amazon.in
Rahul Bhattacharya's Railsong features on the 2026 fiction longlist, marking another literary work from the author of The Sly Company of People Who Care. The novel joins a diverse selection of Indian fiction recognised by the Crossword Book Awards this year.
Source: amazon.in
Tarana Husain Khan's The Courtesan, Her Lover and I is part of the 2026 fiction longlist. The book comes from the author of The Begum, and adds a historical and culturally rooted work to a longlist spanning a wide range of contemporary Indian storytelling.
Source: amazon.in
Jeet Thayil's The Elsewhereans is one of the ten fiction titles on the Crossword Book Awards 2026 longlist. The novel adds another work by the acclaimed poet and novelist to this year's selection, which brings together established literary names and newer voices in Indian fiction.
Source: amazon.in
The Menon Investigation follows Inspector General Vijay Menon as he reopens the case of a murdered police officer, only to find the investigation turning into a personal reckoning. The novel explores caste, colourism, institutional violence and individual complicity while using the framework of a police procedural.
Source: amazon.in
Veteran writer, translator and theatre critic Shanta Gokhale features on this year's fiction longlist with The Way Home, published by Speaking Tiger. The book is part of a fiction selection that includes writers from different generations and literary traditions.
Source: amazon.in
Philosopher and writer Sundar Sarukkai makes the 2026 fiction longlist with Water Days. The title is among the ten books selected in the Fiction category, which is being judged by authors Anuja Chauhan, Manju Kapur and Samit Basu.
Source: amazon.in
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