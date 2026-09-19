Crossword Book Awards 2026: 10 children's fiction titles to know

Sep 19, 2026
Ancient Indians: The Amazing Story of Our Early, Earlier, Earliest Ancestors by Tony Joseph has been adapted for children by Devika Cariapa and illustrated by Rajiv Eipe. Drawing young readers into India's deep past, the book explores the story of the people who lived on the subcontinent long before recorded history, making early human history accessible to a younger audience.
Source: amazon.in
Huthuka Sumi's Giants, illustrated by Canato Jimo, follows Kato, a young boy who struggles to find his voice and sense of connection. His encounter with Kene, a mythical giant searching for a storyteller, sets him on a journey of self-discovery. Blending magical realism with questions about storytelling and human connection, the book is aimed at readers aged 9–12.
Source: amazon.in
Written by Ranjeeta Ram and illustrated by Damini Gupta, If Elephants Could Talk brings elephants and their world into focus for young readers. The book is among the 10 titles longlisted in the Children's Books category, which this year includes several works exploring India's natural world and wildlife.
Source: amazon.in
Anumeha Yadav's Our Rice Tastes of Spring, illustrated by Spitting Image, is rooted in food, agriculture and seasonal life. Its inclusion on the longlist adds a story connected to the everyday relationship between communities, crops and the changing seasons to this year's children's selection.
Source: amazon.in
Rain Holiday by Shreya Ramachandran is among the 10 children's titles recognised by the 2026 Crossword Book Awards. The book joins a longlist that moves across very different subjects and forms, from history and wildlife to imaginative stories and everyday experiences familiar to young readers.
Source: amazon.in
Shweta Taneja's The Big Book of Wild Poop: The Messy Science of Scat, Splat, Droppings and Dung, illustrated by Sunaina Coelho, takes a decidedly unusual route into science and the natural world. By looking at animal droppings, the book turns something children may find funny or gross into an entry point for learning about wildlife and biology.
Source: amazon.in
Sarita Mandanna's The War Elephants of Trigarta brings history and warfare into the children's reading list. The title is part of the 2026 Crossword Children's Books longlist, which includes books exploring different periods, stories and aspects of India's cultural and natural heritage.
Source: amazon.in
Aditi Krishnakumar's The White Lotus brings historical storytelling into the children's and young-adult reading space. The book was also shortlisted in the Young Adult Literature category of the 2026 Valley of Words Book Awards, placing it among contemporary Indian writing for younger readers.
Source: amazon.in
Crossword Book Awards 2026: 10 Indian fiction titles to know