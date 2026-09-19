Crossword Book Awards 2026: 10 children's fiction titles to know

The Big Book of Wild Poop

Shweta Taneja's The Big Book of Wild Poop: The Messy Science of Scat, Splat, Droppings and Dung, illustrated by Sunaina Coelho, takes a decidedly unusual route into science and the natural world. By looking at animal droppings, the book turns something children may find funny or gross into an entry point for learning about wildlife and biology.