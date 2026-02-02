Crime thrillers expected to release in 2026

Feb 02, 2026
Arriving 24 March 2026, this crime thriller combines noir with courtroom drama, featuring iconic characters in a murder trial with high stakes.
Set for 2 April 2026, this historical crime novel from the Flavia Albia series sees the investigator unravel a murder linked to charioteers in ancient Rome.
A domestic noir thriller due in January 2026 in which a woman returns from a run to discover another woman living in her house claiming to be her husband’s wife. Shifting narratives and psychological twists make this one a standout early year release.
Releasing 19 February 2026, this eerie and intense thriller interweaves crime with psychological horror elements, promising tension and haunting narrative style.
Due in June 2026, this crime novel from Japan’s legendary mystery author promises elegant plotting and intriguing secrets as the protagonist navigates a curious task near a sacred tree.
This suspenseful crime-thriller debut, set for release in March 2026, follows three women connected by their relationships with convicted (or deceased) murderers.
This mystery follows lawyer Perveen Mistry as she investigates the death of a British film censor at a 1920s Bombay film studio party, a blend of historical depth and suspense.
