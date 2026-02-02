Feb 02, 2026

Crime thrillers expected to release in 2026

Aanya Mehta

Daredevil: Enemy of My Enemy by Alex Segura

Arriving 24 March 2026, this crime thriller combines noir with courtroom drama, featuring iconic characters in a murder trial with high stakes.

Source: amazon.in

Murder in Purple and Gold by Lindsey Davis

Set for 2 April 2026, this historical crime novel from the Flavia Albia series sees the investigator unravel a murder linked to charioteers in ancient Rome.

Source: amazon.in

My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney

A domestic noir thriller due in January 2026 in which a woman returns from a run to discover another woman living in her house claiming to be her husband’s wife. Shifting narratives and psychological twists make this one a standout early year release.

Source: amazon.in

Nowhere Burning by Catriona Ward

Releasing 19 February 2026, this eerie and intense thriller interweaves crime with psychological horror elements, promising tension and haunting narrative style.

Source: amazon.in

The Keeper by Tana French

Due in June 2026, this crime novel from Japan’s legendary mystery author promises elegant plotting and intriguing secrets as the protagonist navigates a curious task near a sacred tree.

Source: amazon.in

The Keeper of the Camphor Tree by Keigo Higashino

Due in June 2026, this crime novel from Japan’s legendary mystery author promises elegant plotting and intriguing secrets as the protagonist navigates a curious task near a sacred tree.

Source: amazon.in

The Secret Lives of Murderers’ Wives by Elizabeth Arnott

This suspenseful crime-thriller debut, set for release in March 2026, follows three women connected by their relationships with convicted (or deceased) murderers.

Source: amazon.in

The Star From Calcutta by Sujata Massey

This mystery follows lawyer Perveen Mistry as she investigates the death of a British film censor at a 1920s Bombay film studio party, a blend of historical depth and suspense.

Source: amazon.in

8 Trending Finance Books for Your 2026 Reading List