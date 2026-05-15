Cookbook Recommendations for Every Home Chef

May 15, 2026
Perfect for bakers, this book balances sweet treats with a few savoury options, guiding you through both simple and ambitious recipes.
Source: amazon.in
Ideal for comfort food lovers, this book features creative, cosy recipes with a modern twist and stunning presentation.
Source: amazon.in
A fun, approachable take on Indian home cooking with simple recipes that blend tradition with everyday practicality.
Source: amazon.in
Known for bold flavours, this cookbook simplifies Ottolenghi’s signature style into easy, flavour packed recipes you can cook at home.
Source: amazon.in
A vegetarian favourite that proves vegetables can be the star of the plate with bold, globally inspired flavours.
Source: amazon.in
A modern classic that teaches you how to cook rather than just what to cook. It breaks down the science of flavour into four simple elements, making it perfect for beginners and pros alike.
Source: amazon.in
Packed with over 500 recipes, this book celebrates fresh ingredients, olive oil-rich dishes and wholesome meals from across the Mediterranean.
Source: amazon.in
A timeless kitchen staple that covers everything from basic techniques to elaborate dishes, perfect as an all in one cooking guide.
Source: amazon.in
The Most Heroic Dogs in History