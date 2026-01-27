Jan 27, 2026

The Iconic Comic Books That Defined Our Childhood

Aanya Mehta

Amar Chitra Katha

For many Indian kids, this was the first introduction to mythology, history, and folklore. These comics made gods, kings, and legends feel accessible, visual, and unforgettable.

Source: amazon.in

Archie Comics

Set in the fictional town of Riverdale, Archie’s love triangles, friendships, and everyday drama became a comforting staple. It taught us about teenage life long before we lived it.

Source: amazon.in

Asterix

With clever wordplay and historical satire, Asterix made ancient Gaul hilarious. Its humour worked just as well for adults, making it a true family favourite.

Source: amazon.in

Calvin and Hobbes

More than just a comic strip, this series explored childhood imagination, philosophy, and rebellion through a boy and his tiger. It felt deeply relatable and quietly profound.

Source: amazon.in

Chacha Chaudhary

Known for his sharp wit and oversized brain, Chacha Chaudhary proved intelligence could defeat strength. Set in familiar Indian settings, he felt like a neighbour rather than a superhero.

Source: amazon.in

The Phantom

One of the earliest superheroes many readers encountered, The Phantom blended mystery, adventure, and jungle lore. His mask and moral code made him instantly iconic.

Source: amazon.in

Tinkle

Packed with humour and heart, Tinkle gave us iconic characters like Suppandi, Shikari Shambu, and Tantri the Mantri. It shaped Indian comic humour for generations.

Source: amazon.in

Tintin

Hergé’s young reporter took us across the world through clean art and gripping storytelling. These comics sparked curiosity about different cultures, travel, and investigative courage.

Source: amazon.in

Trending books from 2016 we should be reading right now