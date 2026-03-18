Mar 18, 2026

Colourful Frog Species from Around the World

Aanya Mehta

Amazon Milk Frog

A beautifully patterned frog with blue grey skin and dark bands, commonly found in the Amazon rainforest.

Source: unsplash

Blue Poison Dart Frog

Known for its electric blue colour with black spots, this species is one of the most visually striking frogs in the world.

Source: unsplash

Glass Frog

These unique frogs from Central and South America have translucent skin, allowing you to see their internal organs.

Source: unsplash

Golden Mantella

A small, bright orange frog from Madagascar, often compared to poison dart frogs due to its vivid colouration.

Source: unsplash

Harlequin Toad

These frogs (technically toads) come in a variety of bright colours and patterns, but many species are sadly endangered.

Source: unsplash

Poison Dart Frog

Found in Central and South America, these tiny frogs display brilliant colours like blue, yellow, and red warning predators of their toxic skin.

Source: unsplash

Red-Eyed Tree Frog

Native to rainforests of Central America, this frog is famous for its bright green body, blue striped sides, and striking red eyes.

Source: unsplash

Tomato Frog

Native to Madagascar, this frog has a bright red orange body that helps scare off predators.

Source: unsplash

Hidden Gems: Animated Films for Your Watchlist