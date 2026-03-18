Colourful Frog Species from Around the World

Mar 18, 2026
A beautifully patterned frog with blue grey skin and dark bands, commonly found in the Amazon rainforest.
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Known for its electric blue colour with black spots, this species is one of the most visually striking frogs in the world.
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These unique frogs from Central and South America have translucent skin, allowing you to see their internal organs.
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A small, bright orange frog from Madagascar, often compared to poison dart frogs due to its vivid colouration.
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These frogs (technically toads) come in a variety of bright colours and patterns, but many species are sadly endangered.
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Found in Central and South America, these tiny frogs display brilliant colours like blue, yellow, and red warning predators of their toxic skin.
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Native to rainforests of Central America, this frog is famous for its bright green body, blue striped sides, and striking red eyes.
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Native to Madagascar, this frog has a bright red orange body that helps scare off predators.
Source: unsplash
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