Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in a case of alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped state excise policy
PTI
Before his arrest, Sisodia was questioned by the CBI for around eight hours regarding aspects of the excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora, other accused, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others
Before heading to the CBI office, Sisodia spent about 15 minutes at Rajghat along with MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj
Outside the Rajghat, he, in an emotional appeal to the Aam Aadmi Party workers who had gathered to protest against BJP and CBI, asked people to take care of his family, and said that the case against him was false and fabricated
AAP MLA Atishi Marlena was also present outside the Rajghat
Earlier, party leaders shared a photo of him with his mother – smiling, to which Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded: “We will take care of your family Manish, don’t worry”
On February 23 this year, the BJP workers staged a protest outside AAP headquarters demanding the resignation of Manish Sisodia
The Deputy CM is also being probed by the CBI in another case pertaining to the alleged creation of a ‘feedback unit’ to collect political intelligence against the AAP’s rivals.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay