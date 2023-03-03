Pune bypoll results: BJP, Cong supporters celebrate in Chinchwad, Kasba
Celebrations broke out at the Congress office in Pune after Ravindra Dhangekar was declared the winner of the Kasba bypolls.
This was a major blow to the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance as they lost their bastion of nearly three decades.
Meanwhile, BJP retained the Chinchwad Assembly seat, with Anjali Jagtap becoming the first woman MLA of the constituency.
Express Photo
Chinchwad and Kasba seats had fallen vacant after the demise of BJP MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak
Congress’s Pune unit got a chance to celebrate after falling in a downward spiral since the exit of Suresh Kalmadi.
Ashwini Jagtap credited her victory to the development work done by her husband Laxman Jagtap during his tenures as the MLA.