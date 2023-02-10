Chilean wildfires claim lives, destroy hundreds of homes

Forest fires across south-central Chile that have left 24 people dead and swallowed up hundreds of houses spread into new areas on Wednesday

In the rehabilitation center in Chillan, the capital of the Ñuble region, veterinarians treated burns on animals native to the woodlands

In a briefing, Interior Minister Carolina Toha had noted a nationwide scarcity of water tanks and asked providers to make them available so they distributed to people affected by the fires.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric said he had spoken with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Silva offered $672,000 in aid, backing up an air force jet with firefighting equipment, personnel and experts.

Earlier, a Chilean minister had warned that high temperatures forecast for this week could further complicate the situation.

