Chilean wildfires claim lives, destroy hundreds of homes
AP
Reuters
Forest fires across south-central Chile that have left 24 people dead and swallowed up hundreds of houses spread into new areas on Wednesday
Reuters
In the rehabilitation center in Chillan, the capital of the Ñuble region, veterinarians treated burns on animals native to the woodlands
Reuters
In a briefing, Interior Minister Carolina Toha had noted a nationwide scarcity of water tanks and asked providers to make them available so they distributed to people affected by the fires.
Reuters
Chile's President Gabriel Boric said he had spoken with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Reuters
Silva offered $672,000 in aid, backing up an air force jet with firefighting equipment, personnel and experts.
Reuters
Earlier, a Chilean minister had warned that high temperatures forecast for this week could further complicate the situation.
