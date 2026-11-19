Nov 19, 2026
This strategic classic teaches founders to create new market space instead of fighting competitors in crowded industries, a shift many leaders find transformative.
Source: amazon.in
By Brené Brown, this bestselling guide teaches leaders to harness vulnerability as a strength, building trust, courage, and clarity in teams.
Source: amazon.in
By Cal Newport, this book argues that deep, uninterrupted focus is now rare and incredibly valuable for productivity and creativity.
Source: amazon.in
This leadership book explains how great leaders boost team intelligence and capability rather than drain it, a key mindset for scaling teams and cultures.
Source: amazon.in
This book reframes personal growth and leadership by challenging you to stop living for others’ opinions. Founders say it’s essential for overcoming self-doubt and building confidence.
Source: amazon.in
Despite its age, this mindset book remains a favourite for its focus on belief, identity, and how internal thinking shapes external business success.
Source: amazon.in
Written by chef Will Guidara, this book shows how extraordinary service and genuine care create loyal customers, a lesson founders say applies far beyond restaurants.
Source: amazon.in
A short, impactful read about adapting to change, a timeless message for founders in fast moving markets.
Source: amazon.in
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