Glitz and glam at Brazil's Carnival post pandemic lull
Reuters
Brazil’s Carnival is back with all the glitter this year, after the Covid-19 pandemic last year led to delayed and muted festivities.
Samba songs were ringing out till dawn at Rio de Janeiro’s sold-out parade grounds as the Carnival began on February 17.
Brazil's federal government expects 46 million people to join the festivities that are set to end on February 22.
Brazilian mayors marked the start of the celebrations by symbolically handing the keys to their cities to their Carnival Kings.
Members of the "Bloco da Lama" (Block of Mud) group can be seen performing during the carnival festivities, in Paraty, Brazil
Tourists from around the world have reached Rio to attend the street parties, known as blocos.
The biggest blocos lure millions to the streets, including one bloco that plays Beatles songs with a Carnival rhythm