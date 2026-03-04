Books You’ll Love Reading on Vacation

Mar 04, 2026
A heartfelt summer romance about two writers by the lake, emotional, warm, and perfectly suited for vacation vibes.
A reflective and witty travel memoir that captures the spirit of small town India, cultural change, and the author’s personal journey across the country.
Fast-paced, glamorous, and entertaining, a perfect page turner for flights or lazy afternoons.
A magical, dreamy fantasy that transports you into a world of wonder, great for readers looking to escape reality.
A cosy mystery filled with humour and heart, light enough for a holiday yet engaging enough to keep you hooked.
A light hearted enemies to lovers romance set in a tropical paradise, fun, witty, and ideal for relaxed vacation reading.
This charming and insightful memoir follows the author’s move to Denmark and her exploration of happiness, culture, and everyday life, a comforting and uplifting vacation read.
This atmospheric blend of mystery and nature writing makes for a slow, immersive read perfect for unplugged holiday days.
