Books You’ll Love Reading on Vacation

Aanya Mehta

Beach Read by Emily Henry

A heartfelt summer romance about two writers by the lake, emotional, warm, and perfectly suited for vacation vibes.

Butter Chicken in Ludhiana by Pankaj Mishra

A reflective and witty travel memoir that captures the spirit of small town India, cultural change, and the author’s personal journey across the country.

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Fast-paced, glamorous, and entertaining, a perfect page turner for flights or lazy afternoons.

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

A magical, dreamy fantasy that transports you into a world of wonder, great for readers looking to escape reality.

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

A cosy mystery filled with humour and heart, light enough for a holiday yet engaging enough to keep you hooked.

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

A light hearted enemies to lovers romance set in a tropical paradise, fun, witty, and ideal for relaxed vacation reading.

The Year of Living Danishly by Helen Russell

This charming and insightful memoir follows the author’s move to Denmark and her exploration of happiness, culture, and everyday life, a comforting and uplifting vacation read.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

This atmospheric blend of mystery and nature writing makes for a slow, immersive read perfect for unplugged holiday days.

