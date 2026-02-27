Books by Victor Hugo you should read

Feb 27, 2026
One of Hugo’s earliest novels, Bug-Jargal is set during the Haitian Revolution and explores themes of freedom, loyalty, and the moral complexities of colonial society.
Hugo’s most famous masterpiece follows Jean Valjean’s journey of redemption against the backdrop of poverty, revolution, and moral struggle in 19th century France.
Hugo’s last novel is set during the French Revolution, offering a dramatic and philosophical exploration of loyalty, revolution, and human conflict.
Beyond novels, Hugo was a celebrated poet. His poetry explores love, grief, nature, politics, and exile, revealing the emotional depth behind his prose.
Set around the iconic cathedral in Paris, this tragic tale of Quasimodo explores love, injustice, and society’s treatment of outsiders.
A powerful early work written as a fictional prison diary, this novel is Hugo’s passionate argument against the death penalty.
A dark and emotional story about a disfigured man raised as a performer, this novel critiques class inequality and the cruelty of aristocratic society.
Set in the Channel Islands, this lesser known work tells the story of a man’s epic struggle against nature, driven by love and determination.
