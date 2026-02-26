Feb 26, 2026

Classic Indian Art Films You Need to Watch

Aanya Mehta

Ankur (Dir. Shyam Benegal)

A landmark of India’s parallel cinema movement, Ankur explores caste, class, and power dynamics in rural India with raw honesty.

Devi (Dir. Satyajit Ray)

This unsettling psychological drama by Satyajit Ray examines blind faith and patriarchy through the story of a young woman believed to be a goddess.

Duvidha (Dir. Mani Kaul)

Based on a Rajasthani folktale, this visually striking film blends folklore and surrealism to tell a haunting story of love and illusion.

Elippathayam (Dir. Adoor Gopalakrishnan)

This Malayalam classic uses symbolism and silence to depict the decay of feudalism through the life of an isolated landlord.

Garm Hava (Dir. M.S. Sathyu)

A deeply moving portrayal of a Muslim family’s struggle during Partition, the film captures displacement, identity, and quiet resilience.

Meghe Dhaka Tara (Dir. Ritwik Ghatak)

Set against the backdrop of post Partition Bengal, the film portrays the sacrifices of a refugee woman, blending melodrama with stark social realism.

Pyaasa (Dir. Guru Dutt)

A poetic exploration of an artist’s struggle in a materialistic world, Pyaasa blends haunting music with sharp social critique, making it one of Indian cinema’s most emotionally resonant classics.

Uski Roti (Dir. Mani Kaul)

An experimental narrative and minimalist storytelling make this film a defining work of Indian New Wave cinema.

