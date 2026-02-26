Classic Indian Art Films You Need to Watch

Feb 26, 2026
A landmark of India’s parallel cinema movement, Ankur explores caste, class, and power dynamics in rural India with raw honesty.
Source: wikipedia
This unsettling psychological drama by Satyajit Ray examines blind faith and patriarchy through the story of a young woman believed to be a goddess.
Source: wikipedia
Based on a Rajasthani folktale, this visually striking film blends folklore and surrealism to tell a haunting story of love and illusion.
Source: wikipedia
This Malayalam classic uses symbolism and silence to depict the decay of feudalism through the life of an isolated landlord.
Source: wikipedia
A deeply moving portrayal of a Muslim family’s struggle during Partition, the film captures displacement, identity, and quiet resilience.
Source: wikipedia
Set against the backdrop of post Partition Bengal, the film portrays the sacrifices of a refugee woman, blending melodrama with stark social realism.
Source: wikipedia
A poetic exploration of an artist’s struggle in a materialistic world, Pyaasa blends haunting music with sharp social critique, making it one of Indian cinema’s most emotionally resonant classics.
Source: wikipedia
An experimental narrative and minimalist storytelling make this film a defining work of Indian New Wave cinema.
Source: wikipedia
Essential Books on Love You Should Read