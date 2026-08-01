Books you must read from Alexandre Dumas

Aug 01, 2026
One of Dumas' earlier novels, Georges explores themes of race, colonialism, and identity through the story of a mixed-race hero returning to Mauritius to confront injustice and prejudice.
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The first book in Dumas' Valois Trilogy, Queen Margot is a gripping historical novel set against the backdrop of the St. Bartholomew's Day Massacre, blending court politics with romance and betrayal.
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Set in the Netherlands during the Dutch political crisis of 1672, this novel combines romance, intrigue, and a fierce competition to cultivate the world's first black tulip.
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Widely considered Dumas' masterpiece, this epic novel follows Edmond Dantès, a young sailor falsely imprisoned who returns years later seeking justice and revenge. It's one of literature's greatest tales of betrayal and redemption.
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This fast-paced historical thriller unfolds during the French Revolution, following a royalist plot to rescue Queen Marie Antoinette. It showcases Dumas' talent for suspense and political drama.
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The story of d'Artagnan and the legendary trio, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, remains one of the most beloved adventure novels ever written. Its themes of friendship, loyalty, and bravery continue to resonate with readers.
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The final installment in the Musketeers saga is an expansive historical epic that includes the famous story of The Man in the Iron Mask. It brings the adventures of the musketeers to a poignant conclusion.
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Set two decades after The Three Musketeers, this sequel reunites the famous quartet during a period of political turmoil in France and England. It offers a more mature and reflective take on the beloved characters.
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Eight must-read books about revolution