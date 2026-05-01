May 01, 2026

Underrated books about friendship

Aanya Mehta

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

A Man Called Ove quietly shows how unexpected friendships can soften grief and reshape a life.

Source: amazon.in

Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe by Fannie Flagg

Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe celebrates lifelong female friendship, resilience, and shared history across generations.

Source: amazon.in

Swing Time by Zadie Smith

Swing Time examines a complicated childhood friendship shaped by race, talent, ambition, and diverging adult paths.

Source: amazon.in

Tell the Wolves I’m Home by Carol Rifka Brunt

Tell the Wolves I'm Home is a tender coming of age story about an unlikely friendship that blossoms after loss. Quiet, intimate, and deeply emotional.

Source: amazon.in

The Animators by Kayla Rae Whitaker

The Animators dives into the creative partnership and emotional complexity between two fiercely bonded women chasing artistic success.

Source: amazon.in

The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer

The Interestings follows a group of artistic friends from adolescence into adulthood, showing how ambition, envy, and time reshape even the closest bonds.

Source: amazon.in

The Secret Place by Tana French

The Secret Place is a mystery at its surface, but at its heart it’s a haunting exploration of teenage girl friendships. It is intense, loyal, and sometimes dangerous.

Source: amazon.in

We Are Okay by Nina LaCour

We Are Okay explores loneliness and the fragile threads of friendship that can pull someone back from isolation.

Source: amazon.in

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