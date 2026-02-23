Feb 23, 2026

Looking for something different? Here are some books with unconventional storylines

Aanya Mehta

Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

Cloud Atlas weaves six interconnected stories across centuries, each nested inside the next before mirroring back to the beginning in reverse order.

House of Leaves by Mark Z. Danielewski

House of Leaves is a maze in book form. With footnotes inside footnotes, shifting narrators, and text that spirals across pages, it blurs the line between story and psychological puzzle.

If on a Winter’s Night a Traveler by Italo Calvino

If on a Winter's Night a Traveler directly addresses you, the reader. Each chapter begins a new story that never quite finishes, making the act of reading itself the main narrative.

Life: A User’s Manual by Georges Perec

Life: A User's Manual tells the stories of residents in a Paris apartment building, moving room by room in a chessboard-like pattern rather than following a traditional plot.

Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders

Lincoln in the Bardo is structured like a chorus of ghostly voices, blending historical fact with fragmented, script like storytelling.

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Piranesi unfolds through journal entries inside a mysterious, endless house, slowly revealing truths that reframe everything you thought you understood.

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

The Night Circus unfolds in a nonlinear timeline, revealing a magical competition through shifting perspectives and atmospheric fragments.

The Raw Shark Texts by Steven Hall

The Raw Shark Texts mixes narrative with visual experiments, including text shaped like a shark, turning memory and identity into a conceptual thriller.

