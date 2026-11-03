Nov 03, 2026

Best books to pack for your vacation

Aanya Mehta

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

A tender story about community and second chances. The humour keeps it light despite emotional moments. A comforting holiday read.

Source: amazon.in

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day by Winifred Watson

A light, fast paced novel full of wit and warmth. The story unfolds over a single day. It is cheerful and unexpectedly modern.

Source: amazon.in

The Blue Umbrella by Ruskin Bond

A gentle, heart warming story set in a small hill village. The writing is simple and calming. Perfect for relaxed vacation reading.

Source: amazon.in

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows

Told through letters, this novel feels intimate and charming. It blends humour, friendship, and history. Easy to read in short bursts.

Source: amazon.in

The Little Coffee Shop of Kabul by Deborah Rodriguez

An underrated novel about friendship and resilience. Warm and engaging without feeling heavy. A good escape read.

Source: amazon.in

The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion

A quirky romantic comedy with an unusual narrator. It is fun, smart, and uplifting. Ideal for casual vacation reading.

Source: amazon.in

84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff

A short, delightful book told through letters. It is witty, sincere, and deeply charming. Perfect when you want something light yet memorable.

Source: amazon.in

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry by Rachel Joyce

A quiet journey that becomes deeply meaningful. The writing is simple and reflective. Best enjoyed at a slow pace.

Source: amazon.in

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