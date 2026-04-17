Apr 17, 2026

Books To Read if You Enjoyed Heated Rivalry

Aanya Mehta

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

For those who loved the emotional growth and character depth, this charming fake dating romance delivers humour, heart, and a slow building connection.

Source: amazon.in

Game Changer by Rachel Reid

Another fan favourite from the Game Changers series, this story explores the pressures of professional hockey alongside a tender and supportive romance.

Source: amazon.in

Gravity by Tal Bauer

An emotional baseball romance filled with longing, sacrifice, and intense chemistry, perfect for readers who love deeply emotional sports love stories.

Source: amazon.in

Him by Elle Kennedy and Sarina Bowen

Childhood friends and hockey teammates reconnect at a summer training camp, where old feelings resurface and friendship turns into something deeper.

Source: amazon.in

Icebreaker by A.L. Graziadei

College hockey rivals compete fiercely on the ice while navigating mental health struggles, family expectations, and unexpected attraction.

Source: amazon.in

Role Model by Rachel Reid

A redemption arc meets slow burn love as a troubled hockey player learns growth, accountability, and connection in this heartfelt story.

Source: amazon.in

The Long Game by Rachel Reid

The direct sequel to Heated Rivalry, this novel continues Shane and Ilya’s story as they navigate love, pressure, and life in the public eye.

Source: amazon.in

The Understatement of the Year by Sarina Bowen

A moving second chance romance between former high school sweethearts reunited as college hockey teammates, dealing with identity, fear, and acceptance.

Source: amazon.in

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