Books To Read if You Enjoyed Heated Rivalry

Apr 17, 2026
For those who loved the emotional growth and character depth, this charming fake dating romance delivers humour, heart, and a slow building connection.
Source: amazon.in
Another fan favourite from the Game Changers series, this story explores the pressures of professional hockey alongside a tender and supportive romance.
Source: amazon.in
An emotional baseball romance filled with longing, sacrifice, and intense chemistry, perfect for readers who love deeply emotional sports love stories.
Source: amazon.in
Childhood friends and hockey teammates reconnect at a summer training camp, where old feelings resurface and friendship turns into something deeper.
Source: amazon.in
College hockey rivals compete fiercely on the ice while navigating mental health struggles, family expectations, and unexpected attraction.
Source: amazon.in
A redemption arc meets slow burn love as a troubled hockey player learns growth, accountability, and connection in this heartfelt story.
Source: amazon.in
The direct sequel to Heated Rivalry, this novel continues Shane and Ilya’s story as they navigate love, pressure, and life in the public eye.
Source: amazon.in
A moving second chance romance between former high school sweethearts reunited as college hockey teammates, dealing with identity, fear, and acceptance.
Source: amazon.in
Books for When You Feel Ambivalent About Being a Parent