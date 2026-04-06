Apr 06, 2026

Your Ultimate Spring 2026 Reading Guide

Aanya Mehta

Good People

A compelling debut that unravels a mystery through multiple perspectives, focusing on a refugee family and the complexities of truth.

Source: amazon.com

I Want You to Be Happy

A modern love story examining relationships, loneliness, and emotional vulnerability in contemporary urban life.

Source: amazon.com

Smallie

A multigenerational family saga exploring identity and the lasting impact of the Windrush scandal across decades.

Source: amazon.com

The Infamous Gilberts

A gothic, darkly humorous novel told through a house tour, revealing the eccentric history of a fading aristocratic family.

Source: amazon.com

The Lightning

A gripping story blending suspense and emotional depth, continuing the trend of powerful, character driven fiction this spring.

Source: amazon.com

The Renovation

A surreal and thought provoking story about migration and memory, where a simple home renovation turns into something far more unsettling and symbolic.

Source: amazon.com

What Am I, a Deer?

A unique psychological narrative following a translator who becomes fixated on a stranger, blending introspection with emotional complexity.

Source: amazon.com

Yesteryear

A sharp, imaginative novel about a modern influencer suddenly transported to the 1800s, forcing her to confront the reality behind idealised traditions.

Source: amazon.com

The Best Historical Fiction You Need to Read