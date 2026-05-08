Books to gift your mum on Mother’s Day

May 08, 2026
A deeply moving memoir about grief, identity and the bond between a mother and daughter. It’s emotional, honest and resonates with anyone who values family connections.
Source: amazon.in
A beautifully written historical novel centred on family, loss and love, inspired by Shakespeare’s life, perfect for literary fiction lovers.
Source: amazon.in
For moms who love nature, this practical and beautifully curated gardening book is both useful and relaxing, ideal for unwinding with a hobby.
Source: amazon.in
A powerful memoir about family, creativity and resilience. It celebrates motherhood and personal strength in a deeply inspiring way.
Source: amazon.in
A warm, emotional novel set in Italy that explores loss, healing and rediscovery, ideal for a reflective, feel-good read.
Source: amazon.in
A magical, multigenerational story about love, sisterhood and resilience. Perfect for moms who enjoy a touch of fantasy mixed with heartfelt storytelling.
Source: amazon.in
A timeless classic about love, family and societal expectations. A perfect pick for moms who appreciate elegant storytelling and enduring themes.
Source: amazon.in
This novel explores female friendship and resilience across decades, set against the backdrop of Korean history, rich, emotional and immersive.
Source: amazon.in
The best books by Rabindranath Tagore