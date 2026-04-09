Apr 09, 2026

Vivid Reads: Books That Will Change How You See Colour

Aanya Mehta

An Unkindness of Ghosts

By Rivers Solomon, a sci-fi novel that uses stark imagery and metaphorical “colour hierarchies” to explore race, oppression, and power.

Source: amazon.in

Brick Lane

By Monica Ali, a nuanced portrayal of immigrant life in London, where cultural and visual contrasts reflect deeper identity struggles.

Source: amazon.in

Brown Girl Dreaming

By Jacqueline Woodson, a poetic memoir reflecting on race, identity, and belonging.

Source: amazon.in

Girl, Woman, Other

By Bernardine Evaristo, it celebrates diverse Black British identities, metaphorically embracing a spectrum of voices.

Source: amazon.in

The Henna Artist

By Alka Joshi, this novel uses the rich hues of henna and Indian traditions to explore identity, class, and womanhood in post-independence India.

Source: amazon.in

The Island of Missing Trees

By Elif Shafak, rich in sensory colour imagery, this novel explores memory, conflict, and cultural identity through nature and place.

Source: amazon.in

The Vanishing Half

By Brit Bennett, it explores colourism and racial identity through twin sisters living vastly different lives based on how they are perceived.

Source: amazon.in

White Teeth

By Zadie Smith, explores multicultural London and the intersections of race and identity.

Source: amazon.in

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