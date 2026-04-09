Vivid Reads: Books That Will Change How You See Colour

Apr 09, 2026
By Rivers Solomon, a sci-fi novel that uses stark imagery and metaphorical “colour hierarchies” to explore race, oppression, and power.
Source: amazon.in
By Monica Ali, a nuanced portrayal of immigrant life in London, where cultural and visual contrasts reflect deeper identity struggles.
Source: amazon.in
By Jacqueline Woodson, a poetic memoir reflecting on race, identity, and belonging.
Source: amazon.in
By Bernardine Evaristo, it celebrates diverse Black British identities, metaphorically embracing a spectrum of voices.
Source: amazon.in
By Alka Joshi, this novel uses the rich hues of henna and Indian traditions to explore identity, class, and womanhood in post-independence India.
Source: amazon.in
By Elif Shafak, rich in sensory colour imagery, this novel explores memory, conflict, and cultural identity through nature and place.
Source: amazon.in
By Brit Bennett, it explores colourism and racial identity through twin sisters living vastly different lives based on how they are perceived.
Source: amazon.in
By Zadie Smith, explores multicultural London and the intersections of race and identity.
Source: amazon.in
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