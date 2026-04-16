Books for When You Feel Ambivalent About Being a Parent

Apr 16, 2026
By Jennifer Senior, this book examines how children reshape parents’ lives—often reducing day-to-day happiness while adding long-term meaning.
Source: amazon.in
Meaghan O'Connell offers a brutally honest look at early motherhood, including fear, resentment, and identity loss.
Source: amazon.in
Celeste Ng explores different parenting styles, societal pressures, and the emotional conflicts beneath seemingly perfect families.
Source: amazon.in
In this memoir, Anne Lamott shares the raw, unfiltered realities of single motherhood, messy, loving, and overwhelming.
Source: amazon.in
Orna Donath explores taboo stories of women who love their children but regret becoming mothers, sparking global conversations.
Source: amazon.in
By Maggie Nelson, this book blends memoir and theory to explore unconventional parenting, identity, and emotional contradictions.
Source: amazon.in
A psychological novel by Ashley Audrain that delves into maternal doubt, fear, and the pressure to be a “perfect” parent.
Source: amazon.in
Therapist Molly Millwood explores how motherhood reshapes identity, relationships, and mental health.
Source: amazon.in
Trailblazing Women Chess Masters