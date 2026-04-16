Apr 16, 2026

Books for When You Feel Ambivalent About Being a Parent

Aanya Mehta

All Joy and No Fun

By Jennifer Senior, this book examines how children reshape parents’ lives—often reducing day-to-day happiness while adding long-term meaning.

Source: amazon.in

And Now We Have Everything

Meaghan O'Connell offers a brutally honest look at early motherhood, including fear, resentment, and identity loss.

Source: amazon.in

Little Fires Everywhere

Celeste Ng explores different parenting styles, societal pressures, and the emotional conflicts beneath seemingly perfect families.

Source: amazon.in

Operating Instructions

In this memoir, Anne Lamott shares the raw, unfiltered realities of single motherhood, messy, loving, and overwhelming.

Source: amazon.in

Regretting Motherhood

Orna Donath explores taboo stories of women who love their children but regret becoming mothers, sparking global conversations.

Source: amazon.in

The Argonauts

By Maggie Nelson, this book blends memoir and theory to explore unconventional parenting, identity, and emotional contradictions.

Source: amazon.in

The Push

A psychological novel by Ashley Audrain that delves into maternal doubt, fear, and the pressure to be a “perfect” parent.

Source: amazon.in

To Have and to Hold

Therapist Molly Millwood explores how motherhood reshapes identity, relationships, and mental health.

Source: amazon.in

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