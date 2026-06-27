Books from E.R. Braithwaite you cannot miss out on

Jun 27, 2026
This semi-autobiographical novel follows a successful Black professional returning to the Caribbean after years abroad. It explores belonging, identity, and the complexities of returning home after living overseas.
Source: amazon.in
A charming departure from his usual themes, this children's book tells the story of a lovable teddy bear with a unique crinkled ear, celebrating kindness, friendship, and individuality.
Source: amazon.in
Set in London, this novel tackles racial hatred, violence, and justice through the story of identical twins whose lives are shattered by tragedy. It highlights the damaging effects of prejudice and intolerance.
Source: amazon.ca
Based on Braithwaite's visit to apartheid-era South Africa, this memoir recounts being granted the official status of "honorary white." It offers a first hand account of the country's deeply unequal racial system.
Source: amazon.in
Drawing from his time as a social worker, this book examines London's child welfare system and the challenges of finding foster homes for non-white children. It's a powerful commentary on race and social inequality.
Source: amazon.in
Braithwaite examines race relations and integration through neighbours forced to confront their own biases. The novel explores whether understanding can overcome fear and discrimination.
Source: amazon.in
This posthumous collection brings together three of Braithwaite's autobiographical works: Honorary White, Reluctant Neighbors, and A Kind of Homecoming, offering readers a broader look at his life, travels, and reflections on race and society.
Source: amazon.in
Braithwaite's most celebrated work follows a Black engineer who becomes a teacher in a tough East End London school after facing racial discrimination. Based on his own experiences, it's a moving story about education, prejudice, and mutual respect.
Source: amazon.in
Interesting and little-known facts about Edgar Allan Poe