Jul 22, 2026

Anton Chekhov books that could change the way you see the world

Aanya Mehta

The Duel

The Duel is a powerful novella that pits two opposing worldviews, scientific rationalism and idle romanticism, against each other through personal conflict. Set in a provincial seaside town, it explores ego, redemption, morality, and self-awareness, making it one of Chekhov’s most thought provoking longer works.

Source: amazon.in

The Bet

This gripping story centres on a wager about life imprisonment versus execution, evolving into a meditation on freedom, knowledge, greed, and the meaning of life. It often leaves readers questioning what truly makes life valuable.

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The Cherry Orchard

One of Chekhov’s greatest plays, it examines social change, class decline, and emotional attachment to the past. Through a family losing their estate, Chekhov shows how people resist change even when transformation is unavoidable.

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The Lady with The Dog

One of the most famous short stories ever written, it explores an unexpected love affair with emotional realism and empathy. Chekhov challenges simplistic ideas of morality and romance, showing how deeply complicated human relationships can be.

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The Steppe

A lyrical coming of age novella that follows a young boy’s journey across the Russian landscape. It blends nature writing with emotional insight, encouraging readers to see growth, loneliness, and wonder through a more reflective lens.

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Three Sisters

This play follows three women longing for a better, more meaningful life they never quite reach. It explores hope versus reality and the slow passage of time, reshaping how readers think about ambition and contentment.

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Uncle Vanya

A deeply human play about regret, wasted potential, and quiet despair. It presents characters trapped in unfulfilled lives, encouraging readers to reflect on purpose, responsibility, and emotional honesty.

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Ward No. 6

A powerful philosophical story about a mental asylum doctor who becomes a patient himself. It questions sanity, authority, indifference, and social cruelty, forcing readers to rethink how society treats vulnerability and dissent.

Source: amazon.in

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