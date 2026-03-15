Books behind this year's Academy award nominees

Mar 15, 2026
This biography of lyricist Lorenz Hart, was the basis and inspiration for Lorenz Hart's biopic: Blue Moon.
Source: amazon.in
This acclaimed novel by Maggie O'Farrell explores the life of William Shakespeare’s family and the death of his son. It inspired the Oscar nominated film adaptation directed by Chloé Zhao.
Source: amazon.in
This biography of Mary Shelley offers insight into the life behind the classic novel and provided context for Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar nominated film Frankenstein.
Source: amazon.in
Journalist Lizzie Johnson chronicles the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in California. The book’s powerful narrative helped inspire a film project recognized during the awards season.
Source: amazon.in
This autobiographical novel inspired the animated feature film adaptation, Little Amelie, that earned recognition during the 2026 awards season.
Source: amaozn.in
Denis Johnson’s novella about a solitary railroad worker in the American West was adapted into a meditative film that earned Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Source: amazon.in
This biography explores the life of Russian writer Ivan Turgenev. His short story “The Singers” inspired a film nominated in the Best Live-Action Short category.
Source: amazon.in
Paul Thomas Anderson loosely adapted this satirical novel into the film One Battle After Another, one of the heavily nominated films at the 2026 Academy Awards.
Source: amazon.in
Underrated women poets you should know about