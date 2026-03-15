Mar 15, 2026

Books behind this year's Academy award nominees

Aanya Mehta

A Ship Without a Sail: The Life of Lorenz Hart

This biography of lyricist Lorenz Hart, was the basis and inspiration for Lorenz Hart's biopic: Blue Moon.

Source: amazon.in

Hamnet

This acclaimed novel by Maggie O'Farrell explores the life of William Shakespeare’s family and the death of his son. It inspired the Oscar nominated film adaptation directed by Chloé Zhao.

Source: amazon.in

In Search of Mary Shelley

This biography of Mary Shelley offers insight into the life behind the classic novel and provided context for Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar nominated film Frankenstein.

Source: amazon.in

Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire

Journalist Lizzie Johnson chronicles the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in California. The book’s powerful narrative helped inspire a film project recognized during the awards season.

Source: amazon.in

The Character of Rain

This autobiographical novel inspired the animated feature film adaptation, Little Amelie, that earned recognition during the 2026 awards season.

Source: amaozn.in

Train Dreams

Denis Johnson’s novella about a solitary railroad worker in the American West was adapted into a meditative film that earned Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Source: amazon.in

Turgenev

This biography explores the life of Russian writer Ivan Turgenev. His short story “The Singers” inspired a film nominated in the Best Live-Action Short category.

Source: amazon.in

Vineland

Paul Thomas Anderson loosely adapted this satirical novel into the film One Battle After Another, one of the heavily nominated films at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Source: amazon.in

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