Feb 25, 2026

Essential Books on Love You Should Read

Aanya Mehta

Emma by Jane Austen

A timeless novel about self discovery and social love. Like Pride and Prejudice, it blends wit, romance, and keen observation of human behaviour.

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

A passionate, moral, and psychological exploration of love. Jane’s integrity and emotional depth make this both a riveting love story and a powerful personal journey.

Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit

Not strictly about romantic love, but a sharp, socially aware essay collection on power, voice, and empathy. It pairs well with bell hooks’s social critique on love and relationships.

Normal People by Sally Rooney

A contemporary novel that examines intimacy, power, and emotional complexity. It captures love that is tender, fraught, and deeply human, in a way that speaks to both reflective readers and romance lovers.

The Art of Loving by Erich Fromm

A classic psychology/philosophy exploration of love as an active, skilful practice. Fromm argues that love is something we learn and cultivate, not just feel.

The Course of Love by Alain de Botton

A novel philosophical look at a long term relationship. It blends narrative with thoughtful reflections on marriage, conflict, and the everyday realities of love.

The Love Poems of Rumi

Poetry that speaks directly to the spiritual dimensions of love longing, presence, union, and self discovery. These poems resonate with contemplative and transformative understandings of love.

The Road Less Travelled by M. Scott Peck

A deeply introspective book about love, discipline, and spiritual growth. Peck sees love as a commitment to personal and mutual development.

