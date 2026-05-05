May 05, 2026

Book recommendations to start your journey into Australian literature

Aanya Mehta

For the Term of His Natural Life by Marcus Clarke

A powerful story about convicts and the harsh realities of penal colonies. One of the earliest and most important Australian novels.

Source: amazon.in

My Brilliant Career by Miles Franklin

A pioneering feminist novel about a young woman resisting societal expectations in rural Australia. Sharp, witty, and still strikingly relevant today.

Source: amazon.in

Picnic at Hanging Rock by Joan Lindsay

A haunting tale of disappearance set against the mysterious Australian landscape. Blends history and myth, leaving readers questioning what’s real.

Source: amazon.in

Robbery Under Arms by Rolf Boldrewood

A bushranger adventure story filled with crime, morality, and survival. It captures the rugged spirit of early Australian life.

Source: amazon.in

Such Is Life by Joseph Furphy

A classic bush novel blending humour, philosophy, and rural life. Known for its uniquely Australian voice and storytelling style.

Source: amazon.in

The Fortunes of Richard Mahony by Henry Handel Richardson

A trilogy following an Irish doctor’s life during the Australian gold rush. It offers rich insight into colonial society and personal ambition.

Source: amazon.in

The Getting of Wisdom by Henry Handel Richardson

A coming of age novel set in a strict boarding school. It explores identity, ambition, and the struggles of growing up.

Source: amazon.in

Voss by Patrick White

A philosophical novel inspired by a German explorer crossing the Australian desert. Deep, symbolic, and considered one of Australia’s greatest literary works.

Source: amazon.in

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