Bold Fiction on Body Positivity by Women

May 30, 2026
Centres on friendship and confidence, with a protagonist who embraces her body unapologetically.
Source: amazon.in
A sharp, darkly funny novel about a woman navigating body image and societal expectations, bold, rebellious, and empowering.
Source: amazon.in
A heart warming story about a plus-size teen entering a beauty pageant, full of charm and self love.
Source: amazon.in
Explores hunger, both physical and emotional, through a deeply personal and unconventional narrative.
Source: amazon.in
A modern coming of age story tackling identity, race, and body image with honesty and humour.
Source: amazon.in
Though rooted in activism, its storytelling approach inspires readers to rethink body image and embrace themselves fully.
Source: amazon.in
A surreal, witty story that touches on self-worth, desire, and how we see ourselves.
Source: amazon.in
Blends storytelling with fiction-like narrative elements, promoting radical self-acceptance and confidence.
Source: amazon.in
Animals that stay cool in scorching heat