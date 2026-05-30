May 30, 2026

Bold Fiction on Body Positivity by Women

Aanya Mehta

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Centres on friendship and confidence, with a protagonist who embraces her body unapologetically.

Source: amazon.in

Dietland by Sarai Walker

A sharp, darkly funny novel about a woman navigating body image and societal expectations, bold, rebellious, and empowering.

Source: amazon.in

Dumplin' by Julie Murphy

A heart warming story about a plus-size teen entering a beauty pageant, full of charm and self love.

Source: amazon.in

Milk Fed by Melissa Broder

Explores hunger, both physical and emotional, through a deeply personal and unconventional narrative.

Source: amazon.in

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

A modern coming of age story tackling identity, race, and body image with honesty and humour.

Source: amazon.in

The Body Is Not an Apology by Sonya Renee Taylor

Though rooted in activism, its storytelling approach inspires readers to rethink body image and embrace themselves fully.

Source: amazon.in

The Pisces by Melissa Broder

A surreal, witty story that touches on self-worth, desire, and how we see ourselves.

Source: amazon.in

Things No One Will Tell Fat Girls by Jes Baker

Blends storytelling with fiction-like narrative elements, promoting radical self-acceptance and confidence.

Source: amazon.in

Animals that stay cool in scorching heat