‘Blue’ books you should consider reading

Apr 29, 2026
By Rachel Tomlinson, a gentle and accessible book that helps readers understand emotions and mental health.
Source: amazon.in
By Joan Didion, a deeply moving memoir exploring grief, aging, and memory through poetic prose.
Source: amazon.in
By Coco Mellors, a contemporary story about grief, sisterhood, and emotional healing.
Source: amazon.in
By Sophie Mackintosh, a dystopian novel exploring control, freedom, and womanhood.
Source: amazon.in
By Maggie Nelson, a lyrical meditation on the colour blue, blending philosophy, heartbreak, and personal reflection.
Source: amazon.in
By Jan Wong, a memoir that reflects on identity, belonging, and personal struggles.
Source: amazon.in
By L. M. Montgomery, a charming yet introspective story about self-discovery and independence.
Source: amazon.in
By Penelope Fitzgerald, a historical novel about the Romantic poet Novalis, capturing longing and idealism.
Source: amazon.in
Dr Seuss books that your child will love