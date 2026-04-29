Apr 29, 2026

‘Blue’ books you should consider reading

Aanya Mehta

A Blue Kind of Day

By Rachel Tomlinson, a gentle and accessible book that helps readers understand emotions and mental health.

Source: amazon.in

Blue Nights

By Joan Didion, a deeply moving memoir exploring grief, aging, and memory through poetic prose.

Source: amazon.in

Blue Sisters

By Coco Mellors, a contemporary story about grief, sisterhood, and emotional healing.

Source: amazon.in

Blue Ticket

By Sophie Mackintosh, a dystopian novel exploring control, freedom, and womanhood.

Source: amazon.in

Bluets

By Maggie Nelson, a lyrical meditation on the colour blue, blending philosophy, heartbreak, and personal reflection.

Source: amazon.in

Out of the Blue

By Jan Wong, a memoir that reflects on identity, belonging, and personal struggles.

Source: amazon.in

The Blue Castle

By L. M. Montgomery, a charming yet introspective story about self-discovery and independence.

Source: amazon.in

The Blue Flower

By Penelope Fitzgerald, a historical novel about the Romantic poet Novalis, capturing longing and idealism.

Source: amazon.in

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