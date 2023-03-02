BJP wins Pune's Chinchwad seat; Congress celebrates victory in Kasba
Express Photo by Pavan Khengre
In the bypoll to Chinchwad, BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap won the seat with a lead of over 36,000 votes over nearest rival Nana Kate of NCP while Independent candidate Rahul Kalate trailed far behind.
Express Photo by Pavan Khengre
Ravindra Dhangekar and his wife Pratibha Dhangekar celebrated his victory in Kasba Peth bypoll.
Express Photo by Pavan Khengre
Ravindra Dhangekar is extremely popular in large pockets of Kasba Assembly constituency as ‘Kamacha Manoos’ (the man who gets the work done).
Express Photo by Arul Horizon
The Congress’s Pune unit has finally got something to cheer about as Ravindra Dhangekar's victory on Thursday gave it an MLA after almost a decade.
Express Photo by Pavan Khengre
BJP's Ashwini Jagtap is set to become the first woman MLA of Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Supporters of Ashwini Jagtap celebrated the MLA's first victory.
Express Photo by Pavan Khengre
Ashwini Jagtap credited her victory to the development work done by her husband Laxman Jagtap during his tenure as an MLA.