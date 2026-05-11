Bird Species That Don't Sleep at Night

May 11, 2026
With their ghostly white appearance and silent flight, barn owls are efficient night time predators across many parts of the world.
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While active at night, the common poorwill is unique, it can enter a hibernation-like state (torpor), making it one of the only birds capable of extended “sleep” periods.
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One of the rarest birds in the world, the kakapo is a nocturnal, flightless parrot that is active only after dark.
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Native to New Zealand, kiwis are flightless birds that come out at night to forage, relying heavily on their sense of smell.
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Nightjars are active at dusk and night, catching insects mid-air with their wide mouths while blending perfectly into their surroundings during the day.
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Oilbirds are one of the few birds that use echolocation like bats to navigate in dark caves at night.
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Owls are the most famous nocturnal birds, with exceptional night vision and near silent flight that make them expert hunters.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often mistaken for owls, these birds are masters of disguise, staying still like tree branches by day and hunting insects at night.
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