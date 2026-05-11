May 11, 2026

Bird Species That Don't Sleep at Night

Aanya Mehta

Barn Owl

With their ghostly white appearance and silent flight, barn owls are efficient night time predators across many parts of the world.

Source: unsplash

Common Poorwill

While active at night, the common poorwill is unique, it can enter a hibernation-like state (torpor), making it one of the only birds capable of extended “sleep” periods.

Source: unsplash

Kakapo

One of the rarest birds in the world, the kakapo is a nocturnal, flightless parrot that is active only after dark.

Source: unsplash

Kiwi

Native to New Zealand, kiwis are flightless birds that come out at night to forage, relying heavily on their sense of smell.

Source: unsplash

Nightjar

Nightjars are active at dusk and night, catching insects mid-air with their wide mouths while blending perfectly into their surroundings during the day.

Source: unsplash

Oilbird

Oilbirds are one of the few birds that use echolocation like bats to navigate in dark caves at night.

Source: unsplash

Owl

Owls are the most famous nocturnal birds, with exceptional night vision and near silent flight that make them expert hunters.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tawny Frogmouth

Often mistaken for owls, these birds are masters of disguise, staying still like tree branches by day and hunting insects at night.

Source: unsplash

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