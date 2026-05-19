Beyond tigers: Wildlife you can spot in Ranthambore

May 19, 2026
This small, swift predator with sharp ears and a bushy tail is often spotted moving through the reserve’s dry scrublands.
Source: wikimedia commons
India’s national bird is abundant across Ranthambore, especially during the monsoon when peacocks display their vibrant feathers.
Source: wikimedia commons
More elusive than tigers, leopards are often spotted in Ranthambore’s rocky hills and forested areas, especially during quieter safari hours.
Source: wikimedia commons
Also called mugger crocodiles, these reptiles are commonly seen basking around Ranthambore’s lakes and water bodies.
Source: wikimedia commons
India’s largest antelope species is frequently spotted grazing across the park’s open scrublands and grasslands.
Source: wikimedia commons
The largest deer species in India, sambars are commonly seen near lakes and forest clearings, often alerting the forest with their loud alarm calls.
Source: wikimedia commons
Recognisable by their shaggy black fur and long snouts, sloth bears roam the forests searching for termites, fruits, and honey.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of Ranthambore’s lesser-known predators, the striped hyena is usually active during dawn and dusk and plays an important scavenging role in the ecosystem.
Source: wikimedia commons
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