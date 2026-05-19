May 19, 2026

Beyond tigers: Wildlife you can spot in Ranthambore

Lifestyle Desk

Indian Fox

This small, swift predator with sharp ears and a bushy tail is often spotted moving through the reserve’s dry scrublands.

Source: wikimedia commons

Indian Peafowl

India’s national bird is abundant across Ranthambore, especially during the monsoon when peacocks display their vibrant feathers.

Source: wikimedia commons

Leopard

More elusive than tigers, leopards are often spotted in Ranthambore’s rocky hills and forested areas, especially during quieter safari hours.

Source: wikimedia commons

Marsh Crocodile

Also called mugger crocodiles, these reptiles are commonly seen basking around Ranthambore’s lakes and water bodies.

Source: wikimedia commons

Nilgai

India’s largest antelope species is frequently spotted grazing across the park’s open scrublands and grasslands.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sambar Deer

The largest deer species in India, sambars are commonly seen near lakes and forest clearings, often alerting the forest with their loud alarm calls.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sloth Bear

Recognisable by their shaggy black fur and long snouts, sloth bears roam the forests searching for termites, fruits, and honey.

Source: wikimedia commons

Striped Hyena

One of Ranthambore’s lesser-known predators, the striped hyena is usually active during dawn and dusk and plays an important scavenging role in the ecosystem.

Source: wikimedia commons

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