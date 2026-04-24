Greatest sitar players in the history of Indian classical music

Apr 24, 2026
A reclusive genius and daughter of Allauddin Khan, she influenced generations of musicians.
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A global icon who introduced Indian classical music to the world, collaborating with artists like George Harrison.
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Known for the “gayaki ang” style, he made the sitar mimic the human voice with unmatched emotional depth.
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Daughter of Ravi Shankar, she has taken the sitar to global audiences with contemporary collaborations.
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A modern master who blends tradition with innovation in his performances.
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Celebrated for his meditative and deeply introspective performances.
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Known for experimenting across genres while staying rooted in classical traditions.
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A contemporary legend known for his speed, precision, and technical brilliance.
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Eight places every stationery-holic needs to visit