Apr 24, 2026

Greatest sitar players in the history of Indian classical music

Aanya Mehta

Annapurna Devi

A reclusive genius and daughter of Allauddin Khan, she influenced generations of musicians.

Source: wikimedia commons

Ravi Shankar

A global icon who introduced Indian classical music to the world, collaborating with artists like George Harrison.

Source: wikimedia commons

Vilayat Khan

Known for the “gayaki ang” style, he made the sitar mimic the human voice with unmatched emotional depth.

Source: wikimedia commons

Anoushka Shankar

Daughter of Ravi Shankar, she has taken the sitar to global audiences with contemporary collaborations.

Source: wikimedia commons

Budhaditya Mukherjee

A modern master who blends tradition with innovation in his performances.

Source: wikimedia commons

Nikhil Banerjee

Celebrated for his meditative and deeply introspective performances.

Source: wikimedia commons

Purbayan Chatterjee

Known for experimenting across genres while staying rooted in classical traditions.

Source: wikimedia commons

Shahid Parvez

A contemporary legend known for his speed, precision, and technical brilliance.

Source: wikimedia commons

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