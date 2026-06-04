Best Oscar-Nominated Films of All Time

Jun 04, 2026
With 14 nominations, this modern musical beautifully explores love, ambition, and the bittersweet cost of chasing dreams.
Source: wikipedia
This heart warming indie favourite blends humour and emotion in a touching story about family, failure, and finding your own definition of success.
Source: wikipedia
An action masterpiece that redefined the genre, this visually spectacular film earned multiple Oscars and widespread critical acclaim.
Source: wikipedia
A genre defying social satire from South Korea, this Oscar winning nominee reshaped global cinema with its sharp commentary on class and inequality.
Source: wikipedia
A visually stunning and whimsical film by Wes Anderson, celebrated for its unique style, storytelling, and multiple Oscar wins.
Source: wikipedia
A sweeping romantic drama known for its emotional depth and stunning visuals, including one of cinema’s most memorable long take scenes.
Source: wikipedia
Nominated for seven Oscars, this timeless story of hope, friendship, and resilience inside a prison remains one of the most beloved films ever made.
Source: wikipedia
This gripping drama about the rise of Facebook combines sharp writing and powerful performances to tell a story of ambition, innovation, and betrayal.
Source: wikipedia
Jazz Artists You Need to Add to Your Playlist