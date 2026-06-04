Jun 04, 2026

Best Oscar-Nominated Films of All Time

Aanya Mehta

La La Land

With 14 nominations, this modern musical beautifully explores love, ambition, and the bittersweet cost of chasing dreams.

Source: wikipedia

Little Miss Sunshine

This heart warming indie favourite blends humour and emotion in a touching story about family, failure, and finding your own definition of success.

Source: wikipedia

Mad Max: Fury Road

An action masterpiece that redefined the genre, this visually spectacular film earned multiple Oscars and widespread critical acclaim.

Source: wikipedia

Parasite

A genre defying social satire from South Korea, this Oscar winning nominee reshaped global cinema with its sharp commentary on class and inequality.

Source: wikipedia

The Grand Budapest Hotel

A visually stunning and whimsical film by Wes Anderson, celebrated for its unique style, storytelling, and multiple Oscar wins.

Source: wikipedia

Atonement

A sweeping romantic drama known for its emotional depth and stunning visuals, including one of cinema’s most memorable long take scenes.

Source: wikipedia

The Shawshank Redemption

Nominated for seven Oscars, this timeless story of hope, friendship, and resilience inside a prison remains one of the most beloved films ever made.

Source: wikipedia

The Social Network

This gripping drama about the rise of Facebook combines sharp writing and powerful performances to tell a story of ambition, innovation, and betrayal.

Source: wikipedia

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