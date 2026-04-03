The Best Historical Fiction You Need to Read

Apr 03, 2026
This Pulitzer Prize winning novel tells the parallel stories of a blind French girl and a German boy whose lives intersect during World War II. Through lyrical prose and intricate storytelling, the book explores themes of survival, morality, and the invisible connections between people in times of conflict.
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This powerful novel traces the descendants of two half-sisters across generations, from 18th-century Ghana to modern-day America. By exploring the long-lasting effects of slavery and colonialism, it delivers a deeply emotional and thought provoking narrative.
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Spanning several decades, this sweeping saga follows a Korean family living in Japan, exploring themes of identity, discrimination, and resilience. With richly developed characters and historical depth, the novel sheds light on a lesser-known chapter of history while telling an emotionally compelling story.
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Set in Nazi Germany during World War II, this novel follows a young girl named Liesel who finds solace in stealing books and sharing them with others as the world around her collapses. Narrated by Death, the story captures the horrors of war alongside the quiet resilience of ordinary people, making it a deeply moving and unforgettable read.
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Focusing on the lives of two sisters in occupied France, this novel highlights the often overlooked role of women in World War II. While one struggles to survive under occupation, the other joins the resistance, creating a powerful narrative about courage, sacrifice, and the strength of the human spirit.
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Set in 12th century England, this epic novel revolves around the construction of a cathedral and the lives intertwined with it. Filled with drama, romance, and political intrigue, it vividly captures medieval life and remains one of the most beloved historical fiction works.
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Based on a true story, this novel follows Lale, a Jewish prisoner forced to tattoo identification numbers on fellow inmates in Auschwitz. Amid unimaginable suffering, he finds love and hope, making this a heartbreaking yet inspiring tale of survival and humanity during one of history’s darkest periods.
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Set in the court of King Henry VIII, this novel reimagines the life of Thomas Cromwell, one of history’s most complex political figures. Through sharp dialogue and rich detail, it offers a gripping look at power, ambition, and intrigue in Tudor England.
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The Best Books for Your Next Long-Haul Flight