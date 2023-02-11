HAL gears up for Aero India 2023 with air show rehearsals in Bengaluru
Express Photo by Jithendra M
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day Aero India event from February 13 to 17 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station.
Express Photo by Jithendra M
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Friday announced it will showcase its full spectrum of training capabilities and display for the first time the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42.
Express Photo by Jithendra M
HLFT-42 is a ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training, equipped with the state-of-the-art avionics.
Express Photo by Jithendra M
HAL will display the indigenously built ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation’ flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).
Express Photo by Jithendra M
As many as 731 exhibitors have registered for the 14th edition of the event. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said though Aero India is a business event, it also aims to strengthen India’s relations with other countries.
Express Photo by Jithendra M
