Beautiful insects you may never have seen before

Sep 15, 2026
The blue morpho is one of the most dazzling insects of the tropical Americas. Its broad wings appear intensely blue because of microscopic structures that reflect light. When the wings close, however, the underside is brown and patterned, helping the butterfly disappear into its surroundings.
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Jewel wasps are tiny parasitoid wasps with bodies that can shine in brilliant metallic greens, blues and purples. Their jewel-like appearance comes from the microscopic structure of their exoskeleton, which reflects light in distinctive ways. Despite their delicate appearance, some species have remarkably complex reproductive behaviour.
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Lantern flies are known for their bizarrely shaped heads and vibrant bodies. Species such as the spotted lanternfly can display contrasting reds, blacks, whites and yellows, while others have elongated snouts that make them look unlike almost any familiar insect. Their extraordinary appearance has earned several species a place among the insect world's strangest looking creatures.
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The orchid mantis is one of the insect world’s most convincing floral impersonators. Its pink, white and sometimes purplish body resembles an orchid, helping it blend into flowers while waiting for prey. Its camouflage is so convincing that insects can mistake it for part of a blossom.
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The Picasso bug is a shield bug from Africa named for its striking geometric markings. Its body features vivid bands and patches of contrasting colours that look almost like an abstract painting. The unusual pattern is not just beautiful, it can also serve as a warning to potential predators.
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The rainbow grasshopper is an unusually colourful member of the grasshopper family, displaying combinations of red, yellow, blue and green across its body. Unlike the camouflage typically associated with grasshoppers, its vivid appearance makes it stand out dramatically against vegetation. Such striking colours can also act as a warning to predators.
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The Madagascan sunset moth is often mistaken for a butterfly because of its spectacular wings. Its wings shimmer with metallic greens, blues, reds and purples, created by the microscopic structure of its scales rather than conventional pigments. It is endemic to Madagascar.
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With a fluffy white body, dark eyes and feathery looking appendages, the Venezuelan poodle moth became an internet sensation after photographs were taken in Venezuela. Although the insect's exact identification remains uncertain, its unusual appearance has made it one of the most visually intriguing moths to capture public attention.
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Animals that are attracted to cow dung