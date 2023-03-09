Australian PM Anthony Albanese embarked on India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Thursday
(Twitter/@AlboMP)
Albanese was received onboard Vikrant by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar with a guard of honour
(Twitter/@AlboMP)
"For Australia, India is a top tier security partner," the Australian PM tweeted
(Twitter/@AlboMP)
Albanese also said on Twitter that he was pleased to formally announce that Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time later this year
(Twitter/@AlboMP)
Earlier on Thursday, the Australian PM addressed the India-Australia CEO forum in Mumbai
(Twitter/@AlboMP)
Albanese and PM Narendra Modi also attended the first day of the India-Australia Test in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera
The Australian PM is on an official visit to India till March 11
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More