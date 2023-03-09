How Pakistan's 'Aurat March' brings women together to fight for rights
The Aurat March is an annual women's rights march held in several cities in Pakistan
The first Aurat March was held in Karachi in 2018, and it has since spread to other cities across the country.
People carry placards, as they participate in Aurat March in Pakistan
The march aims to raise awareness about women's issues and demand gender equality
However, many view it as a threat to traditional values and religious beliefs.
The Lahore Deputy Commisssioner is said to have even banned the event this year in lieu of the “law and order situation”, and the possibility of “controversial” banners being displayed